Light rain today likely: IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a relief to the people of North Andhra and Rayalaseema suffering from sweltering heat, the meteorological department has said light to moderate rains or thundershowers may occur at isolated places for the next three days.

No heat wave conditions were reported in the state on Monday. According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool of Rayalaseema.

On the following day, isolated places in the said districts may experience thunderstorms with lightning. APSDMA said heatwave will prevail in 10 out of 670 mandals on Tuesday.