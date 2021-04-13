Probe into social media posts expedited

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after registering a case against TDP national president and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, the Cyber Crime Police has expedited its investigation to trace the identity of the TDP functionaries handling party’s social media accounts. The Cyber Crime Police booked Naidu, Lokesh and a few other TDP functionaries in the party’s IT wing for allegedly posting objectionable comments and photographs defaming YSRC’s Tirupati Lok sabha by-election candidate M Gurumoorthy.

A couple of days ago, Bapatla MP and YSRC leader Nandigama Suresh, Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar called on DGP D Gautam Sawang at his office and lodged a complaint alleging that the TDP social media groups posted photographs and comments insulting Gurumoorthy. After examining the complaint, Sawang forwarded it to the Vijayawada Cyber Crime police, which registered a case based on preliminary investigation under relevant sections of IT Act, 2000 and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.