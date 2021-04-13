TTD’s assertion on Anjaneya birthplace on Rama Navami

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which announced to present epigraphical and scientific evidence to prove that Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya on Ugadi, has deferred the announcement till Sri Rama Navami (April 21).

In a statement on Monday, the TTD stated that it will present the mythological, epigraphical and astrological evidence on Sri Rama Navami to prove that Anjanadri hill in Tirumala is the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya.In December 2020, the TTD constituted an expert committee to study in detail about the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya.

The committee comprises Sri Venkateswara Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sannidhanam Sudarsana Sarma, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof V Muralidhara Sharma, Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Prof Janumaddi Ramakrishna and Prof Sankaranarayana, ISRO scientist Murthy Remilla and Deputy Director of State Archaeology Vijay Kumar. SV Higher Vedic Studies Project Officer Dr A Vibhishana Sharma is its convenor.