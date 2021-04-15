30 firms interested in Kopparthy EMC: Official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Apart from Dixon Technologies, several firms have evinced interest in setting up their units at electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) being developed in Kopparthy of Kadapa district, it is learnt. The central government had given nod to the cluster in Kopparthy and sanctioned Rs 350 crore for it last month. Stating that as many as 30 companies are in touch with the industries department, an official said Dixon Technologies India Limited will be the anchor company in Kopparthy.

“Representatives from electronics companies, including famous mobile manufacturers, are in touch with us, and the talks with some of the firms are in advanced stages. We are confident that the Kopparthy EMC will emerge as a favourable destination for the investors,” a senior official told TNIE.

Stating that the infrastructure works are going on at a brisk pace in the EMC park, he said the APIIC is expediting the project, and there will be a surge in enquiries by the investors when the works are

completed.

“As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on development of Kopparthy EMC, every initiative is being taken to attract investors so as to generate employment opportunities for more people.” The cluster is expected to secure an investment to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore and generate one lakh jobs.