Come clean on your religion: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao to Gurumoorthy

Published: 15th April 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that YSRC Tirupati poll candidate M Gurumoorthy come clean about his religion, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that his party would take the issue to the Election Commission of India’s notice along with other ‘violations’ in the state.

The BJP leader alleged that the YSRC candidate was violating the provisions of the constitution by contesting in a reserved seat despite allegedly being a non-Hindu.

In a press meet in New Delhi on Wednesday, GVL Narasimha Rao alleged, “Gurumoorthy had sought blessings from other religions, but has not visited Lord Balaji temple even once so far. It is not wrong to get blessings from other religions, but when he has not shown the same devotion towards any Hindu god, it indicates where his faith lies.

If Gurumoorthy’s nomination is accepted, it means he must have submitted a certificate of his SC status. As per the constitutional provisions, only Hindus or Sikhs or Buddhists are only eligible to contest from a reserved segment. The same was reiterated recently in the parliament in response to a question of mine. If others are contesting from a reserved segment, it is violation of the constitutions.” 

He added though BJP national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar questioned the YSRC regarding Gurumoorthy’s faith, there was no clear answer from the party leaders and demanded them to clear the air.The BJP MP also found  fault with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for using village and ward volunteers for furthering YSRC’s political agenda.

“How can volunteers be used to deliver the CM’s letter in which he requested the people to vote for his party? The volunteer system has become a parallel system for government’s political agenda. It has to be dissolved,” he demanded.GVL said that the BJP leaders would call on ECI on Thursday to inform about various poll violations in the State.

