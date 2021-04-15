Govt will set up film institute on AKNU campus soon, says MP Margani Bharat

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : MP Margani Bharat said that the State government is planning to set up a film institute on the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) campus soon. He informed that plans are afoot to establish and a HRD centre in the university at a cost of Rs 12 crore. On the eve of the 130th birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian constitution Dr BR Ambedkar, he participated in various programmes in the city and paid rich tributes to the Dalit icon. He garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Circle near Gokavaram Bus Stand.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Khel India has sanctioned Rs 8.3 crore fund for the construction of a swimming pool and an indoor stadium at AKNU. A detailed proposal has been sent to the State government to set up a sports complex on the AKNU campus at a cost of Rs 20.85 crore.

A three-member committee already visited the university in this effect. He recalled that Ambedkar worked relentlessly for the welfare of Dalits. Earlier, he participated in the Fire Services Communication Day at the fire office in the city.