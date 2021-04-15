Transasia sets up IVD manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In-vitro diagnostic company Transasia Bio-Medicals said it has set up a state-of-the-art medical devices manufacturing plant at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

Spread over 35,000 square feet, the facility will manufacture ErbaLisa Covid-19 IgG ELISA test kits, RT-PCR kits and rapid test kits for India and other emerging markets, it said.

Transasia’s fifth manufacturing unit in India after Baddi, Daman, Sikkim and Mumbai, entailed an initial investment of over Rs 30 crore. The facility with an annual capacity of two million molecular & serology test kits has face recognition system, cold room, storage area, clean rooms of BSL-II/BSL-III grade, large lyophilizers, protein purification equipment, advanced QC equipment and automated machines. The facility will significantly reduce India’s current import dependence for the testing kits.

Suresh Vazirani, founder & chairman, Transasia-Erba International Group of Companies, said, “With world class infrastructure for manufacturing, testing and certification of medical devices available in the park, the facility will play a key role in import substitution of medical devices. The new facility reinforces Transasia’s track record of enabling better healthcare outcomes for over 40 years by offering a total solution for clinical diagnosis.”

Addition of this facility enhances AMTZ’s appeal as an ecosystem with huge upsides for industry players, MD & CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma observed. Inaugurated by Industries Minister Gowtham Reddy, product rollouts are expected in September. The facility has the capacity to produce 6 lakh Elisa-based antibody detection test kits per day.