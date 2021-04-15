STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Transasia sets up IVD manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam

In-vitro diagnostic company Transasia Bio-Medicals said it has set up a state-of-the-art medical devices manufacturing plant at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. 

Published: 15th April 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In-vitro diagnostic company Transasia Bio-Medicals said it has set up a state-of-the-art medical devices manufacturing plant at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. 
Spread over 35,000 square feet, the facility will manufacture ErbaLisa Covid-19 IgG ELISA test kits, RT-PCR kits and rapid test kits for India and other emerging markets, it said. 

Transasia’s fifth manufacturing unit in India after Baddi, Daman, Sikkim and Mumbai, entailed an initial investment of over Rs 30 crore. The facility with an annual capacity of two million molecular & serology test kits has face recognition system, cold room, storage area, clean rooms of BSL-II/BSL-III grade, large lyophilizers, protein purification equipment, advanced QC equipment and automated machines. The facility will significantly reduce India’s current import dependence for the testing kits.  

Suresh Vazirani, founder & chairman, Transasia-Erba International Group of Companies, said, “With world class infrastructure for manufacturing, testing and certification of medical devices available in the park, the facility will play a key role in import substitution of medical devices. The new facility reinforces Transasia’s track record of enabling better healthcare outcomes for over 40 years by offering a total solution for clinical diagnosis.”

Addition of this facility enhances AMTZ’s appeal as an ecosystem with huge upsides for industry players, MD & CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma observed. Inaugurated by Industries Minister Gowtham Reddy, product rollouts are expected in September. The facility has the capacity to produce 6 lakh Elisa-based antibody detection test kits per day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transasia Transasia Bio-Medicals Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone AMTZ Visakhapatnam
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp