YSRC and TDP steeped in corruption: Congress candidate Chinta Mohan

Published: 15th April 2021 10:16 AM

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee and party candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election Chinta Mohan predicted that the Congress party will win the bypoll with one lakh majority.Participating in a roadshow at Nalugu Kalla Mandapam in the city on Wednesday, the former MP called Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a corrupt leader and questioned how he could earn thousands of crores in such a short span. 

Taking a jibe at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made the former the minister, but Naidu backstabbed her as well as his father-in-law and TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao. He said Jagan has already committed 99 mistakes and he is committing the 100th mistake by distributing money to the voters. 

The YSRC is distributing Rs 1,000 and TDP Rs 500 for each vote, he alleged. 
He claimed that the Congress party has spent a mere Rs 3 lakh for campaigning, while the YSRC and TDP have spent Rs 30 and Rs 20 crore respectively. He termed both the YSRC and TDP leaders corrupt and said Congress is the only party on the side of dharma. AICC leaders Prameelamma, Ram Bhupal Reddy and Naveen Kumar Reddy and Congress cadre participated in the roadshow.

