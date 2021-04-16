CID officials serve notice on Devineni Uma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has expedited its investigation into the case registered against senior TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao for releasing a forged electronic document, in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was heard asking ‘who would like to come to Tirumala?’.

On Thursday, the CID officials summoned the former minister to appear before the investigating officer at CID’s Kurnool regional office at 10.30 am on Friday. A team of officials from CID went to Uma’s residence in Gollapudi and served the notice, in which the CID asked the TDP leader to bring the video displayed at the press meet for examination.

In response to the notice, the former minister appealed to the officials to allow him to appear for the investigation after 10 days as he was campaigning in Nellore for the upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll. However, the officials yet to take a call on Uma’s plea.

It may be recalled that, based on the complaint filed by Narayana Reddy with the CID headquarters at Mangalagiri, a case was registered and it was transferred to the Kurnool CID unit for further probe.