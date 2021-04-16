Govt finalises fee for PG,UG courses in pvt colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has finalised the fee structure for post graduation and graduation courses in various private and unaided colleges across the State for the block period of 2020-21 to 2022-23. In the notification, the commission has directed the private and unaided colleges to follow the fee structure strictly. Besides, the government has also issued orders finalising fees for PG courses in science and arts.

The orders also stated that the tuition, affiliation, ID card and study tour fees will be included in the annual fee. The Department of Higher Education has warned that strict action will be taken against educational institutions that violate the regulations. The annual fee for Master of Science and Technology is Rs 27,000, Chemistry Rs 33,000, Biotechnology Rs 37,400, Computer Applications Rs 24,200, Genetics Rs 49,000 and MA and MCom Rs 15,000-Rs 30,000.