Heart transplant under Aarogyasri in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A heart transplantation surgery was performed successfully under YSR Aarogyasri, on a 62-year-old at MS Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre in Bengaluru on April 12.Munnireddy Krishna Reddy, a farmer from Punganur municipality in Chittoor district, had been suffering from heart ailment for the last four years.

He was admitted to MS Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre and availed treatment under the Andhra Pradesh government scheme. His condition is reported to be stable. A total of Rs 11 lakh was allocated for the surgery, the second of its kind under the scheme in the Karnataka capital in the last six months.

On the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohna Reddy, free treatment for various diseases and health ailments are being provided in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai under the scheme since November 1, 2019. Family of Krishna Reddy thanked the Chief Minister, officials of YSR Arogyasri and doctors at Narayana Heart Centre.