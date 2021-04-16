More vax stocks expected to arrive by tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to write to the Centre for supply of Covid vaccine doses as the 6.4 lakh doses received on Tuesday night were completely exhausted. As of now, the State has no vaccine stocks. The Chief Minister, who recently shot off a missive to the Prime Minister seeking 25 lakh doses, is likely to write again with a similar request.

In a record of sorts, the health department successfully administered 6,28,961 doses to the people on a single day on Wednesday. The rest were administered as a second dose to the beneficiaries on Thursday.

By evening, the situation was back to square one. In fact, at many places in Srikakulam, Vijayawada and a few other places in Krishna district, Guntur and other parts of the State, ‘no vaccine’ boards were displayed at the centres much to the disappointment of the people. Online registration was also stopped.

At several vaccination centres, those who had already registered for it, expressed displeasure for being forced to wait for a few more days to get vaccinated. Those, who came for the second dose only to see the no stock boards, were worried but were assured by the health department staff that the vaccine will be available in a couple of days. When contacted, sources in the department told TNIE the Centre was informed of the situation. The vaccine is likely to be dispatched to the State by Saturday, they added.

At a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 situation with senior officials, the Chief Minister congratulated everyone involved in the successful administration of the vaccines across the State on Wednesday. Stating that it is a record, Jagan said it has been proved that the State is equipped to vaccinate six lakh people per day -- the target set to cover all vulnerable sections.

“Everyone above 45 years, all healthcare workers and frontline workers should be vaccinated. Six lakh vaccines should be administered every day for some more days to complete the stipulated targets,’’ Jagan stressed. On the treatment for patients, he instructed the officials to fix prices for treatment in private hospitals and ensure that patients are not fleeced. “Fees and charges for treatment should be displayed at hospitals along with details of who to complain to if the hospitals charge more. Details of the cost of medicines, and injections should also be displayed. Action should be taken against erring hospitals and staff,” he said.

Officials were also told to prepare a protocol for regular monitoring of people who are home quarantined. Those quarantined will be provided with COVID Kits comprising seven types of tablets and capsules. The Chief Minister also wanted wide publicity to 104 services and directed the concerned to ensure that sufficient number of hospital beds are available.

“The patients should be admitted to hospitals or advised home isolation based on suggestions of doctors. Besides ambulance services, treatment should be expedited with the help of ASHA workers and ANMs. Condition of those in home isolation should also be monitored. Most importantly, beds should be provided in hospitals within three hours from the time a call is received from the patient,” he said. Directing the officials to allot 1902 number for grievances and 104 for Covid19 related services, the CM asked them to give a wide publicity to these two numbers. “People should call 104 for any doubts regarding Covid-19. Install needed number of flexis, hoardings at places like bus stands etc on a massive scale,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of testing for Covid, he directed the officials to trace the primary contacts of Covid patients and have them tested. Officials were also advised to make arrangements for testing in all PHGCs and supply oxygen to all hospitals without delay and ensure oxygen is produced at full capacity in production plants located in Vizag.