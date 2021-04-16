Rains across Andhra Pradesh bring temperature down

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bringing the temperatures down, several parts of the State received heavy rains on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Chittoor, Anantapur and other parts of Rayalaseema districts and Nellore, Vijayawada and north coastal districts received heavy rains. Heavy rain of 7 cm was reported in Venkatagiri of Nellore district. More rains are predicted in the State on Friday.

In its weather outlook for next five days, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) observed that the wester disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along longitude 70 degree east to the north of latitude 25 degree North has moved away eastnorth- eastwards. Under its influence, isolated places in north coast districts and East Godavari districts received moderate to heavy rains and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and four Rayalaseema districts got light to moderate rains.

Light rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Chittoor and Kadapa districts on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued warning of thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places in coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Friday and coastal districts on Saturday.