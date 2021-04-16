YSRC seeks Naidu’s explanation on Atchan video

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Panchayatiraj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has demanded an explanation from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the viral video, in which TDP State president Atchannaidu was seen speaking against the party and Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Thursday, Peddireddy alleged that Telugu Desam leaders have no confidence in the leadership of Naidu and Lokesh. The minister also took a dig at the BJP-Jana Sena combine stating that they were “trying hard” to secure more votes than NOTA in the by-election.

Claiming that the TDP’s defeat is imminent in the Tirupati by-election, Peddireddi alleged that the stone pelting incident was stage-managed by Naidu to gain sympathy of voters. Peddireddy said there was no evidence of stone pelting in the footages, retrieved from the CCTV cameras at the place where Naidu addressed the public meeting. A TD activist, Akula Venkatesh, said it was not a stone, but the shirt he threw on Naidu, the minister claimed.

“The Opposition Leader and his son Nara Lokesh don’t have guts to take up my challenge. But Lokesh staged a drama, challenging the Chief Minister to swear at Alipiri on the allegations regarding YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. As both the father and son duo have no courage to seek votes on development plank, they are trying to divert people’s attention with these cheap tactics,” the minister said. Jagan has implemented more welfare schemes and development works in the last 22 months than 14 years’ governance of Naidu, the minister claimed.