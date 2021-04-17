Andhra govt fixes fee for UG DPEd, BPEd courses in private unaided colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued an order fixing fee structure for UG DPEd, BPEd and MPEd and Language Pandit Training (Telugu and Hindi) courses in private unaided professional institutions for the block period of 2020-21 to 2022-23. As per the order, Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 is the fee for UP DPEd course and Rs 13,500 to Rs 16,000 for BPEd programme in different colleges.

While Rs 20,000 is the fee for MPEd course and Rs 13,000 is the fee for Language Pandit Training (Telugu) as well as for Language Pandit Training (Hindi) Programme.

The fee includes annual fee such as tuition, fee for affiliation, cost of identity card, medical, inter college/inter university sports, games & cultural meet fee, computer/internet, college magazine and student activities, student health care scheme, student welfare fund, study tour, alumni fund, sports and games, examination fee, maintenance and amenities, extracurricular activities, development and other recurring expenditure.

The same fee should continue for the students admitted during the block period of 2020-21 to 2022-23 till they complete the course. The institutions should not charge either directly or indirectly any other amount over and above the fee fixed.

If any other amount is charged under any other head or guise i.e., donations, etc., the institution will be liable to be prosecuted apart from imposing appropriate penalty under the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) Act, 2019.