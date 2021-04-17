STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt fixes fee for UG DPEd, BPEd courses in private unaided colleges

The institutions should not charge either directly or indirectly any other amount over and above the fee fixed.

Published: 17th April 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued an order fixing fee structure for UG DPEd, BPEd and MPEd and Language Pandit Training (Telugu and Hindi) courses in private unaided professional institutions for the block period of 2020-21 to 2022-23. As per the order, Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 is the fee for UP DPEd course and Rs 13,500 to Rs 16,000 for BPEd programme in different colleges.

While Rs 20,000 is the fee for MPEd course and Rs 13,000 is the fee for Language Pandit Training (Telugu) as well as for Language Pandit Training (Hindi) Programme.

The fee includes annual fee such as tuition, fee for affiliation, cost of identity card, medical, inter college/inter university sports, games & cultural meet fee, computer/internet, college magazine and student activities, student health care scheme, student welfare fund, study tour, alumni fund, sports and games, examination fee, maintenance and amenities, extracurricular activities, development and other recurring expenditure.

The same fee should continue for the students admitted during the block period of 2020-21 to 2022-23 till they complete the course. The institutions should not charge either directly or indirectly any other amount over and above the fee fixed.

If any other amount is charged under any other head or guise i.e., donations, etc., the institution will be liable to be prosecuted apart from imposing appropriate penalty under the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) Act, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp