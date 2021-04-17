STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASI closes Vontimitta, 12 other temples in Andhra amid Covid surge 

Nandula Soumyanatha Swamy temple, Pushpagiri temple and 10 other temples under ASI, have also been closed till May 15. 

Published: 17th April 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:33 AM

temple bell

Image for representation

By Express News Service

KADAPA: As the surge of Covid-19 cases continued in state, several temples under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including the famous Vontimitta Kodandarama temple in Kadapa, were shut down for devotees from Friday.After receiving a communication from ASI director SK Pathak, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the rituals in the temple and its maintenance, decided to close the temple for the devotees from Friday to May 15. 

Nandula Soumyanatha Swamy temple, Pushpagiri temple and 10 other temples under ASI, have also been closed till May 15. At 10 am on Friday, temple staff closed the doors of Kodandarama Swamy temple in the presence of police and ASI officers. Vontimitta sub inspector Sivarapasad said increasing Covid cases prompted ASI to close the temple. “To ensure there are no untoward incidents at the temple, we were directed to provide security,” he said. 

TTD will take a final call on conduct of the annual Brahmotsavam at Vontimitta, famous as the second Bhadradri in the country, after holding a meeting soon. The annual ritual is scheduled to be held from April 21 to 30 with Rama Kalyanam on April 26. 

Now with ASI’s decision to close the temple for devotees, the conduct of the ritual is in limbo. Following the directions of ASI, the doors of Lepakshi temple in Anantapur district and Uma Maheswara temple at Yaganti in Kurnool were also closed on Friday. 

