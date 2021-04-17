STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electric vehicle charging stations to come up along NHs, State highways in Andhra Pradesh

Informing that a plan of action has been prepared, he said that a study is going on about the location of the charging stations to come up along the National Highways and State Highways.

electric vehicle charging station

Solar panels will be installed in the charging stations.

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards promoting electric vehicles in the state, the State government with the cooperation of a few Central agencies is all set to arrange charging stations on national highways and state highways.The Industries department in coordination with the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP Ltd (NREDCAP) held discussions with Central agencies including Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up charging infrastructure in the state.

With both the agencies coming forward in taking the government’s plan to promote electric vehicles for reducing carbon emissions, it is now decided to set up the charging stations. “The government is keen on promoting electric vehicle mobility in the State. For that, we have to encourage the electric vehicle manufacturers. The investors will come and set up their plants only when we ensure the required infrastructure (charging stations in this case). So, we have focused on setting up the charging stations along the highways,’’ an official of the Industries department told TNIE.

He explained that solar panels will be installed in the charging stations. The power generated will be stored in solar batteries, from which the EVs will be charged, he said adding that charging EV on renewable energy reduces the emissions even more. Informing that a plan of action has been prepared, he said that a study is going on about the location of the charging stations to come up along the National Highways and State Highways. “Whether we have to set up the charging stations on par with the number of fuel filling stations on the highways, and the distance between one point to another are being studied. We will set up the charging infrastructure soon,” the official said. 

“We have decided to replace all the APSRTC buses running in cities and district headquarters with electric vehicles by setting up the required charging points,” he said and exuded confidence that electronic vehicle manufacturers will demake AP their destination once the government sets up the charging stations.Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy tweeted, “Soon, we would be creating infrastructure for transportation needs on National Highways and State Highways in our state to introduce EV buses in all the district headquarters. AP goes green. Move to AP.’’ (sic).

Mekapati Goutham Reddy @MekapatiGoutham

Soon, we would be creating infrastructure (to set up Charging Stations, EV Battery swapping) for transportation needs on National Highways and State Highways in our state to introduce EV buses in all the district headquarters. AP goes green. Move to AP

