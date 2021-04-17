Jagan Mohan Reddy urges PM Modi to send 60 lakh doses of COVID vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply 60 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to the state for administering the same to all the vulnerable people aged above 45 in the next three weeks. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Jagan drew his attention to the fact that the State has run out of stocks.

At the same time, he thanked Modi for responding to his earlier letter and sending 6.4 lakh vaccine doses. “I am happy to bring to your kind notice that we have vaccinated 6,28,961 persons on a single day on 14th April during Tika Utsav. This is the highest single day Covid vaccination numbers by any State in the country,” he informed.

Explaining the mechanism put in place for vaccinating the people, he said the State was able to not only establish capability to vaccinate six lakh people per day but also set up a model for all the States to emulate. “We have leveraged the village and ward volunteer system which is a unique decentralised governance mechanism where a dedicated volunteer takes care of the needs of 50 families. The entire district administration is also involved in this drive ,” he explained.

Urging Modi to supply vaccine stocks, he regretted that vaccination drive had to be stopped. “We could not continue as the stocks have completely run out. If sufficient stocks are made available, we are well poised to make your dream of vaccinating all vulnerable people a reality in the next three weeks,” he said. The 60 lakh doses will be sufficient to administer first dose of vaccine to all aged above 45 in the State in three weeks.