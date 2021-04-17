STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Low bidding for tobacco vexes growers in Prakasam district

Even as tobacco auctions are progressing, farmers are reportedly dissatisfied with the prices being offered for their produce. 

Published: 17th April 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Even as tobacco auctions are progressing, farmers are reportedly dissatisfied with the prices being offered for their produce. At the Ongole-2 Tobacco Auction Centre, the growers from Naguluppalapadu, Obannapalem and other villages stalled the auction recently as their stocks were bought at low prices.

They said even the F1-grade produce was bought at a cheap rate by the agents and direct buyers.The auctions kicked off at all the 11 platforms under Southern Light Soil (SLS) and Southern Black Soil (SBS) regions. The board gave permission for the sale of 66 million kg of the produce against 88 million kg last season. 

Though the board reduced the stock quantity available for auction, the farmers of the district did not oppose as most of them grew the grade-1 quality, and also because their counterparts in Karnataka got a maximum of Rs 220 per kg for the F1 grade produce in the auctions there. On Friday, the buyers offered an average price of Rs 151.33 per kg for the tobacco grade, and the highest bidding of Rs 165 per kg was offered at the Kondepi center.

“In the beginning, the buyers offered good prices for our stocks. Since the past few days, they have been offering Rs 160-Rs 175 for per kg. We demand that the Tobacco Board take control of the situation, and ask the buyers to offer us a decent amount for the Grade-1 produce,” V Prasad and Subba Reddy, representatives of the farmers, told TNIE.

Tobacco Board-Ongole (Southern Black Soils) regional manager  R Srinivasulu Nayudu also said the buyers have now been offering Rs 20-Rs 30 less for per kg of tobacco stocks than they used to when the auctions began. “We have already discussed the issue with all the buyers and exporters, and hope that the issue will be settled in a few days.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tobacco Auction Ongole
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp