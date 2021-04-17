Maintain quality in road works: GMC chief

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha directed engineering officials to strictly adhere to quality standards in construction of roads. She inspected the road works at Gorantla on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, she instructed the officials to take steps to construct a road from the Inner Ring Road to Gorantla for the benefit of people.

All the incomplete works in the locality, including construction of a community hall, should be completed within a month. A walking track will be laid around Erra Cheruvu.

People can take civic issues in their localities to the notice of the ward secretariat and get them resolved, she said.