Polling for Tirupati by-election begin on steady note

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Barring some stray incidents of heated exchange of words between ruling YSR Congress party and Telugu Desam leaders at few places in Tirupati, the bypolls for Tirupati Lok Sabha segment are going on peacefully.

Around 7.80 per cent of polling was registered on an average in the seven Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency till 9 am. Sarvepalli segment recorded the highest percentage of polling with 11.35 per cent.

Polling started on a steady note in the seven Assembly segments of the Parliamentary constituency spread across Chittoor and Nellore districts.

With Chittoor district reporting a huge spike of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, the district administration made all arrangements to ensure that physical distancing and wearing of masks was made mandatory for the voters to cast their vote.

Villagers of Urandur and some others, which were merged with Srikalahasti municipality, have boycotted polls protesting the merger.

Though officials and leaders of various political parties tried to convince them to vote it was in vain. Voters of B Kothapalem in Chittamur mandal of Gudur assembly segment in Nellore district have boycotted polling protesting against the lack of proper road facility to their village.

There were also reports of EVMs not functioning at some places delaying the polling.

Dr M Gurumoorthy, contender of YSR Congress party along with his family had exercised his franchise in Yerpedu mandal under Srikalahasti constituency of Chittoor district.

TDP's candidate Panabaka Lakshmi exercised her franchise in Venkatapuram of Kota mandal in Nellore district.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed in Tirupati town with the TDP leaders staging a protest in front of the Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police office alleging that the YSRC is mobilising people from other areas to rig the elections.

They obstructed a bus carrying people and alleged that they were being brought in to rig the elections.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of YSRC's sitting MP Balle Durga Prasad due to covid-19 last year.