Visakha Ukku panel gears up for rally tomorrow

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee is gearing up to host a mega rally as part of ‘karmika and rythu sankharavam’ on Beach Road here on April 18. The rally will start from Park Hotel Junction, and a public meeting will be held later in which farmer leaders from other states are expected to participate.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Friday, committee chairmen Ch Narasinga Rao, Mantri Raja Sekhar and D Adinarayana said farmer leaders, who held talks with the Centre on the three farm laws, will visit the Port City, expressing solidarity with the steel plant agitation.

They include Rakesh Tikait, Ashok Dhavale, Balkiran Singh,B Venkat, Dharampal Singh and AP farmers leaders Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, Dadala Subba Rao, Venkayya and others will attend the rally to extend support to the agitation being steered by the committee against privatisation of the steel plant.

They said the BJP government was trying to suppress the agitation launched by over 500 farmer associations against three farm laws. Despite restrictions, there was no let up in Delhi farmers agitation, they said.“The April 18 Sankharaam will give a new dimension to the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant. The BJP, which has been agitating against attacks on temples and protection of cows, has the equal responsibility to protect PSUs,” they said.