STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakha Ukku panel gears up for rally tomorrow

The rally will start from Park Hotel Junction, and a public meeting will be held later in which farmer leaders from other states are expected to participate.

Published: 17th April 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee is gearing up to host a mega rally as part of ‘karmika and rythu sankharavam’ on Beach Road here on April 18. The rally will start from Park Hotel Junction, and a public meeting will be held later in which farmer leaders from other states are expected to participate.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Friday, committee chairmen Ch Narasinga Rao, Mantri Raja Sekhar and D Adinarayana said farmer leaders, who held talks with the Centre on the three farm laws, will visit the Port City, expressing solidarity with the steel plant agitation.

They include Rakesh Tikait, Ashok Dhavale, Balkiran Singh,B Venkat, Dharampal Singh and AP farmers leaders Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, Dadala Subba Rao, Venkayya and others will attend the rally to extend support to the agitation being steered by the committee against privatisation of the steel plant.

They said the BJP government was trying to suppress the agitation launched by over 500 farmer associations against three farm laws. Despite restrictions, there was no let up in Delhi farmers agitation, they said.“The April 18 Sankharaam will give a new dimension to the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant.  The BJP, which has been agitating against attacks on temples and protection of cows, has the equal responsibility to protect PSUs,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee karmika and rythu sankharavam
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp