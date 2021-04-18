Andhra Pradesh Covid count rises to 7.2K from 1.9K in 11 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported yet another steep spike of 7,224 Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am taking the overall tally past 9.55 lakh. This is the highest daily Covid count since September 26, 2020. The State witnessed a jump of more than 1,000 cases, compared to Friday and the positivity rate increased to 6.11 per cent from 6.08 per cent the previous day. A total of 1,56,42,070 samples have been tested in the State so far.

The daily count is increasing at an alarming rate. On April 6, 1,941 new cases were reported, which was the highest since November 10, 2020. In just 11 days, the daily count crossed the 7,000-mark. With the spike in Covid cases, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has announced closure of all the parks, walking tracks, swimming pools, open gyms and NTR and BR Stadiums in the city till further notice. Notices have been issued to shopkeepers in PVK Naidu Market to open their outlets only from 6 to 10 am and from 4 to 6 pm from Monday.

In West Godavari district, fines have been imposed for spitting in public and not wearing a mask. The permission given to Vijayawada Trade Fair has been cancelled. The Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged traders not to open shops on Sunday. The traders have been asked to open their shops only till 6 pm from Monday to Friday.

Chittoor reports 1,051 cases, East Godavari 906

For the second consecutive day, Chittoor reported more than 1,000 Covid cases. The district recorded the highest daily count of 1,051 on Saturday, followed by East Godavari with 906 and Guntur with 903. Seven out of 13 districts in the State reported a daily count of more than 500 cases. West Godavari with 96 new infections was the only district with a daily count of less than 100.

Chittoor’s overall tally increased to 9,90,83. The total Covid count of East Godavari crossed the 1.29 lakh-mark. Guntur’s cumulative tally went past 85,000, while Kadapa crossed the 58,000-mark. The total count of Kurnool breached the 65,000 mark and that of Visakhapatnam surged past 67,000. West Godavari’s tally went past 95,000.

The number of recoveries in the State continued to be more than 2,000 for the second consecutive day. Compared to 2,194 recoveries on Friday, 2,332 Covid patients recovered on Saturday. The active cases in the State crossed the 40,000-mark with Chittoor has the highest caseload of 7,155. Four fatalities were reported in Chittoor, three in Nellore, two each in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam and one each in Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna and Vizianagaram. The total number of fatalities came down to 15 from 20 on Friday.