Cooperate with AP to build Neradi Barrage, Jagan writes to Naveen

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, requesting the latter’s cooperation in the construction of Neradi Barrage across River Vamsadhara. Jagan also sought the Odisha Chief Minister’s appointment to discuss the issues and arrive at an amicable solution on the issue as the barrage will benefit both the States.

In the letter dated April 16, Jagan pointed out that the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal (VWDT) pronounced its final order in September 2017, explicitly allowing Andhra Pradesh to take up the construction of the barrage and its ancillary structures.

He noted that the tribunal had also given permission to construct the head sluice on the left side of the barrage to serve the needs of Odisha as well. “The State of Odisha has filed a clarification before the tribunal and a special leave petition in the Supreme Court wherein it has raised some issues, mostly pertaining to the function of supervisory committee. These issues can be amicably resolved between both the State governments before commencement of the operation of Neradi Barrage.

I, therefore, request your kind cooperation in construction of Neradi Barrage by offering the acceptance of Odisha State for publication of decision of VWDT dated September 13, 2017, in the official gazette..., for enabling construction of the barrage in order to relieve the suffering of denizens of most backward areas of Srikakulam district in AP and Gajapathi district in Odisha,” Jagan said. He also explained the importance of the project as almost 75 per cent of flood water, i.e. 80 TMC, goes waste into the sea annually. He added that construction of the barrage, for which farmers of the both States in general and of AP in particular are eagerly waiting, is imperative.

