Empowering rural youth with vocational skills in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) in Anantapur has emerged trailblazer in facilitating employment to unemployed youths by providing them vocational training and securing bank loans to set up small business units. RUDSETI, in association with Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust in Karnataka, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank, has been striving to empower the rural youth by making them business entrepreneurs.

In 1982, after observing the increasing unemployment in the country, more so in rural areas, D Veerendra Heggade started RUDSETI in Ujire village of DK district in Karnataka and over the time it spread to 17 States. A total of 27 RUDSETIs are running to help the rural youth gain employment now.

Youngsters take part in a training programme at RUDSETI campus in Anantapur | Express

RUDSETI came to Anantapur in 1998. It ran from a rented building for one decade. On June 27, 2008, RUDSETI shifted to its own building near Sri Krishnadevaraya University. In the last 22 years, 16,141 rural youths in 534 batches have been provided vocational training and of them 11,162 have now settled as entrepreneurs providing employment to others.

R Loknath Reddy, Director of RUSETI, said rural people aged between 19 and 45 are provided training in different vocational courses with a duration of 30 days. Only `250 is charged from them at the time of admission into the course and the same is returned after the end of training period. During training, which is residential, food and accommodation are provided by the organisation itself.

Training for men and women is provided at different timings and the courses offered also vary. While women are provided training in tailoring, beautician, embroidery, fabric painting, saree rolling, dress designing, men are trained in cellphone repairing, electrical motor rewinding, pump maintenance, multi-mechanism, photography, videography, two-wheeler servicing, DTP, computer hardware, Tally, CCTV security alarm and fire alarm installation among others.

Training is provided in corporate style maintaining the highest quality standards. Yoga training is also offered. Depending on their interest and stamina, candidates can undergo training all the day with a couple of breaks. “The training we provide is not limited to the core subject, but also includes inculcating leadership qualities, management skills and advice on how to emerge as a successful entrepreneur,” Loknath Reddy said.