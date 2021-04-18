Gold jewellery missing from Kurnool bank

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Gold jewellery weighing 1.3 kg reportedly went missing from a bank at Uyyalawada of Kurnool district on Saturday. The jewellery was deposited by farmers who took loan under gold mortgage scheme at Uyyalawada branch of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank. According to the police, one Dasari Ramapulla Reddy, a native of Rupanagudi village, came to the bank to renew his gold loan and the bank officials failed to show him the gold jewellery mortgaged by him.