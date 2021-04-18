Gold jewellery missing from Kurnool bank

KURNOOL: Gold jewellery weighing 1.3 kg reportedly went missing from a bank at Uyyalawada of Kurnool district on Saturday. The jewellery was deposited by farmers who took loan under gold mortgage scheme at Uyyalawada branch of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank. According to the police, one Dasari Ramapulla Reddy, a native of Rupanagudi village, came to the bank to renew his gold loan and the bank officials failed to show him the gold jewellery mortgaged by him.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.