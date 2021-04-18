Prepare action plan to check spread of Covid-19: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the district reporting more number of positive cases of Covid-19 during the second wave, Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the medical and health department officials to come up with a comprehensive action plan to contain the further spread of the virus. Speaking at a review meeting held at his camp office here on Saturday, Imtiaz stressed on the need for the implementation of guidelines and protocols followed during the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. “We have already identified Covid-19 hospitals across the district to treat the virus infected persons.

A meeting was held with the higher authorities and proposals have been submitted to the Directorate of Medical Education. Steps should be taken by the officials to provide treatment for the virus infected persons within three hours after approaching the 104 call centre,” he said. The Collector further said that NIMRA hospital was identified as District Covid Hospital and the management of Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna Avutapalli has also come forward to treat Covid patients from Monday.

Instructions were given to the health department officials to provide free medical kits to those under home isolation. In this regard, a triage centre has been established at the premises of Dr NTR Dental Hospital, he said, adding that all Covid care centres, which functioned earlier, will also be made operat i o n a l i n t h e district. Meanwhile, the district administration has also ramped up sample testing at all the government hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs). In Vijayawada, Covid-19 samples will be collected at IGMC Stadium, MBVK Stadium, DRR Indoor Stadium and Tummallapalli and Kalashektram and Police Parade Ground in Machilipatnam.