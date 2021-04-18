STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tests may fail to detect mutated virus, says IMA

It stressed that behaviour change is the most effective deterrent against Covid and made some submissions to the government for effectively dealing with the second wave.

Published: 18th April 2021 09:29 AM

COVID-19 test

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Andhra Pradesh unit on Saturday wrote an open letter to the State Government with an advisory for containment of Covid-19 cases, which are on the rise again. IMA state president Dr N Subrahmanyam and others office bearers observed that second wave can last upto three months and such waves would occur until 75 per cent of the population is vaccinated, and herd immunity is achieved. Pointing out that the new mutated virus has a potential to escape immunity and even vaccine, they said routine RTPCR tests may not detect the mutated virus.

Loss of smell is a very strong indicator that a person might be a corona positive, while stomach upset, diarrhoea, severe headache, extreme fatigue are some of the new symptoms observed in the second wave, they explained. IMA state unit said political meetings, election campaigns and religious congregations along with callous and careless behaviour of people, especially youngsters are the main drivers of the second wave. It stressed that behaviour change is the most effective deterrent against Covid and made some submissions to the government for effectively dealing with the second wave.

Though there is sufficient quantity of medical oxygen being produced in the country, the skewed distribution of the same is matter of concern and government should look into it, the IMA said and added that besides acting tough against illegal hoarding of Remdesivir, it should make arrangements for better availability of the drug by ensuring its enhanced production. The IMA stressed the need for enhanced genome sequencing for identifying mutations and it could only be possible by handing the samples collected in a systematic manner. The IMA also urged the government to protect frontline workers by following rotation system of duty (two weeks duty fo l l owed by one we e k quarantine).

