STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

VSP agitation all set to be a national movement

Karmika Karshaka Sankharavam on Beach Road in Vizag today; participation of Delhi farmer leaders generates much euphoria

Published: 18th April 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Arrangements being made for Karmika Karshaka Sankharavam at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Beach Road in the city is all set to witness a roaring Sankharavam, a major rally on the 65 day of the agitation being spearheaded by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee since February 12 against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant. The sankharavam, christened as Karmika Karshaka Sankharavam, will be the first step to launch an intensified nationwide agitation against the Modi government’s privatisation policy of public sector undertakings (PSUs), according to committee chairman D Adinarayana. 

Speaking to TNIE, Adinarayana said till now they were agitating peacefully, organising relay hunger strikes with the active participation of the VSP workers and others. “Sunday’s Sankharavam will give a new direction to the agitation as all sections of people are joining the agitation to give further momentum to it,” he said. Farmer leaders and youth from across the State will participate in the mega rally.

Participation of Delhi farmers agitation leaders such as Rakesh Tikait, Ashok Dhavale, Balkiran Singh,B Venkat, Dharampal Singh and AP farmer leaders Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, Dadala Subba Rao, Venkayya has generated much euphoria for the rally, which is expected to give a much-needed boost to the steel plant agitation.

Adinarayana said the maha padayatra organised as a precursor to the Sankharavam evoked enthusiastic support. People from all walks of life  in the Port City are keen on joining the agitation, irrespective of political affiliations, as the future of Vizag lies with the steel Plant, he said. Some youths are coming on bicycles from Srikakulam and farmer leaders from all districts for attending the rally. A large number of employees of the steel plant along with their family members, including children, will participate in the rally.

Adinarayana said in view of the second wave of Covid, a large number of people, who wanted to come from other districts, are not able to attend due to logistic issues. Still there will be enthusiasm among participants of the rally. He said the steel plant agitation got good support from Telangana leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. There was a stream of visitors, including political leaders, rights activists, Singareni workers and lawyers, from the neighbouring state. While the relay hunger strike at Kurmannapalem Junction entered its 65th day on Saturday, the relay hunger strike at Gandhi Statue entered its 15th day. 

The steel plant employees began their agitation after the approval accorded by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for 100 percent strategic sale of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Though the employees served a strike notice earlier, they have decided to use it as a last option.
Ahead of Sankharavam, a rally will be taken out from Alluri Sitaramaraju statue to RK Beach, where a public meeting will be conducted at 4 pm. Meanwhile, Delhi farmers’ leaders have already started arriving in the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp