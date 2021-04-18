VSP agitation all set to be a national movement

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Beach Road in the city is all set to witness a roaring Sankharavam, a major rally on the 65 day of the agitation being spearheaded by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee since February 12 against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant. The sankharavam, christened as Karmika Karshaka Sankharavam, will be the first step to launch an intensified nationwide agitation against the Modi government’s privatisation policy of public sector undertakings (PSUs), according to committee chairman D Adinarayana.

Speaking to TNIE, Adinarayana said till now they were agitating peacefully, organising relay hunger strikes with the active participation of the VSP workers and others. “Sunday’s Sankharavam will give a new direction to the agitation as all sections of people are joining the agitation to give further momentum to it,” he said. Farmer leaders and youth from across the State will participate in the mega rally.

Participation of Delhi farmers agitation leaders such as Rakesh Tikait, Ashok Dhavale, Balkiran Singh,B Venkat, Dharampal Singh and AP farmer leaders Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, Dadala Subba Rao, Venkayya has generated much euphoria for the rally, which is expected to give a much-needed boost to the steel plant agitation.

Adinarayana said the maha padayatra organised as a precursor to the Sankharavam evoked enthusiastic support. People from all walks of life in the Port City are keen on joining the agitation, irrespective of political affiliations, as the future of Vizag lies with the steel Plant, he said. Some youths are coming on bicycles from Srikakulam and farmer leaders from all districts for attending the rally. A large number of employees of the steel plant along with their family members, including children, will participate in the rally.

Adinarayana said in view of the second wave of Covid, a large number of people, who wanted to come from other districts, are not able to attend due to logistic issues. Still there will be enthusiasm among participants of the rally. He said the steel plant agitation got good support from Telangana leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. There was a stream of visitors, including political leaders, rights activists, Singareni workers and lawyers, from the neighbouring state. While the relay hunger strike at Kurmannapalem Junction entered its 65th day on Saturday, the relay hunger strike at Gandhi Statue entered its 15th day.

The steel plant employees began their agitation after the approval accorded by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for 100 percent strategic sale of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Though the employees served a strike notice earlier, they have decided to use it as a last option.

Ahead of Sankharavam, a rally will be taken out from Alluri Sitaramaraju statue to RK Beach, where a public meeting will be conducted at 4 pm. Meanwhile, Delhi farmers’ leaders have already started arriving in the city.