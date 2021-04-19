STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh sees 6,582 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

Active Covid caseload rises by 4,217 despite new recoveries remaining upwards of 2,000.

Published: 19th April 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the explosion of Covid-19 cases across India, Andhra Pradesh reported 6,582 fresh infections, 2,343 recoveries and 22 deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, according to government data. The spike was, however, a bit less than the previous day’s, when the state crossed 7,000 mark in the daily rise.

Despite the new recoveries continuing to be upwards of 2,000, the active caseload saw a jump of 4,217 and stood at 44,686. Chittoor district crossed the one-lakh mark, and reached 1,00,254 after adding 1,171 fresh cases in the 24 hours, nearing East Godavari’s caseload of 1,29,312. West Godavari is also nearing the one-lakh mark with a tally of 95,139.

The number of fatalities shot past 20 on Sunday. A total of 22 deaths were reported, after which the Covid toll in the state rose to 7,410. With five new deaths, Chittoor has reported over 918 fatalities. Krishna district, where four more people died, has a toll of 704 (as on Sunday); Nellore reported four deaths, Kurnool three, Anantapuramu and Guntur two each, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one each in the 24 hours.

Srikakulam registered 912 new cases, Guntur 804, Kurnool 729, SPS Nellore 597, Visakhapatnam 551, Krishna 465, Vizianagaram 349, Prakasam 314, Anantapuramu 30 and Kadapa 203 fresh cases in a day. 
Srikakulam reported the sharpest daily spike after Chittoor; the growth in Guntur was 100 more than on Saturday. On the contrary, East Godavari, where 906 cases were reported on Saturday, added only 100 new cases a day later. 

In the 24 hours, 35,922 samples were tested against 35,907 between Friday and Saturday 9 am. The total number of samples tested so far stood at 1,56,77,992. Positivity rate increased to 6.14 per cent from 6.11 per cent a day ago.

