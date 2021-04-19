Delhi farmer leaders call for long battle

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ongoing agitation being spearheaded by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee against steel plant privatisation has got a big push with All India Kisan Sangh leaders from Delhi extending their full support to the agitation. Addressing a largely att ended Rythu Karmika Sankharavam at RK Beach in the city on Sunday, they said they were waging a second freedom struggle for protecting the rights of farmers and the steel plant workers.

Delhi farmers’ agitation leader Rakesh Singh Tikait said they will raise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue at all future discussions with the Modi government. He said they will not rest till the government withdraws its privatisation plan. “The farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other States are agitating against black laws of the Centre on agriculture. We will take the joint agitation of farmers and workers to all the States. Workers of other public sector organisations, which are also being privatised, will also join the agitation,” he said.

Tikait said the steel plant was set up after 16,500 farmers gave 22,000 acres of land. He said those agitating for the steel plant should take inspiration from the Delhi farmers protest and if necessary, they should block all the highways to bring pressure on the Centre. “We will not allow the government to sell the steel plant under any circumstances. To save the nation, we will take up a joint agitation with workers,” Tikait said and called upon people of Vizag and the State to prepare for a long protracted battle to save the plant. He said the privatisation was being done with an eye on the precious land of the Vizag Steel Plant and they will not allow the Modi government to sell the plant.

AIKS leader Ashok Dhavale began his speech in Telugu greeting the gathering and raising the slogan ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’, drawing cheers from the crowd. He said they earlier began the rally after paying tributes to revolutionary Sitarama Raju. He extended full support to the “historic struggle” being waged by people of Andhra.

“The VSP is an iconic PSU in the country. We will not allow the decision of the Modi government to privatise the Navaratna company. The plant was set up following the sacrifices of many people 55 years ago. As many as 67 MLAs, including 53 communist MLAs, had then resigned demanding setting up of the plant,” he recalled. In the name of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Centre was trying to privatise all public sector organisations, including education, health and defence PSUs. Punjab AIKS leader Balkaran Singh also extended support to the VSP stir.

Speaking at the meeting, AP farmer leader Vadde Sobhanareeswara Rao said the BJP government should unconditionally withdraw its three black farm laws and steel plant privatisation plan. “It is not right to privatise the profit -making steel plant,” he said and demanded that the government give an explanation for writing off Rs 6 lakh crore debts of corporate companies. Ukku porata committee leaders Ch Narasinga Rao, D Adinarayna, Mantri Rajasekhar, Telugu Rythu leader Srinias Reddy and other farmer leaders spoke at the sankharavam.

Earlier, a large number of people led by the porata committee and AIKS leaders from Delhi set out on a march from Alluri statue to RK Beach, though the police said there was no permission for the rally. Addressing the media in the morning, Tikait, Dhavale along with other leaders said the joint agitation of workers and farmers would force the Centre to change its decision.