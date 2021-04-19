Government to put to use app to monitor vax campaign

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Come Monday, the state will start using a new smartphone application, developed by the state health department, for better online monitoring of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive. According to the health department, the chief minister on Saturday directed all district collectors to complete the vaccination of frontline and health workers in 72 hours.

The inoculation campaign commenced with health workers, and later extended to frontline workers. However, even after more than a month there are half-a-million beneficiaries still to be vaccinated. A majority of them are yet to receive the second jab. All medical officers will feed the details of individuals as and when the latter get vaccinated, in the app. Login credentials (username and password) have been allotted to every medical officer. The department has directed all frontline and healthcare workers to get vaccinated by Monday as per the time slots allotted and notified to them through SMS alerts.

2 L Covishield doses arrive

Meanwhile, the state has received another consignment of two lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute, Pune. The total number of vaccine doses received by the state recently stood at eight lakh, out of which seven lakh are Covishield. The stocks are expected to last for another 2-3 days.