COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh suspends classes I to IX

No change in SSC & Intermediate exam schedule; ongoing practical exams for Inter students will be over by April 24

Published: 20th April 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Government school students walk to school in Visakhapatnam (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping in the mind the rise in number of Covid-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the suspension of classwork for Classes I to IX in the State from Tuesday. However, examinations for SSC and Intermediate will be held as scheduled. Disclosing it to media persons, after a review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said the decision to suspend classwork for Classes I to IX had been taken to ensure that children do not get infected. As the academic year for these classes is over, there will be no annual exam, he added.

“However, exams for Class X scheduled to be held in June will be conducted. Similarly, there is no change in the schedule for the exams of Intermediate, to be held from May 5. Ongoing practical exams for Inter students will be completed by April 24,” he explained.

When pointed out that CBSE and the neighbouring Telangana government have cancelled Class X exams, Suresh explained that they do not want the students to lose out on an academic year.

“Last year, as the exams were cancelled, students suffered while attending Army recruitment rallies. As they did not have grades, their candidature was rejected. We took the decision to conduct exams after considering the request by various associations to hold exams,” he said. As regard to introduction of CBSE syllabus in schools, the Minister said Chief Minister was keen on introducing CBSE pattern in the State. He said they would come out with details once an MoU is signed between NCERT, CBSE and the State government.

