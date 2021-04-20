STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: AP govt orders closure of all swimming pools, makes wearing of masks mandatory

The government authorised police personnel on duty to impose a penalty of Rs 100 and collect the amount from people who are not wearing masks

All swimming pools have been closed with immediate effect (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders making it mandatory for all individuals to wear masks in public places and said any violation would attract a penalty of Rs 100. The government also ordered closure of all swimming pools with immediate effect.

The government authorised police personnel on duty to impose the penalty and collect the amount from people who are not wearing masks.

Further, the government said physical distancing of five feet between individuals should be maintained in all public places and establishments. Those in charge of these establishments would be responsible for enforcing the physical distance.

"In any public place or venue, whereever there are fixed seats, alternative seats shall be kept vacant in order to maintain the physical distance. Besides wearing of masks, hand sanitization is mandatory to all staff and general public. At public places or venues without fixed seating, a distance of five feet should be maintained," the orders said.

Thermal screening, hand sanitisation and maintenance of physical distance should be ensured in all shopping areas, commercial establishments and public places where people visit.

The District Collectors were asked to enforce the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"The government had issued instructions from time to time to maintain physical distancing between individuals, wearing of masks and frequent hand sanitization to prevent the spread of COVID infection. However, there is non-compliance with these guidelines and many people are infected in the recent past and a surge in cases is reported in the last two weeks," said Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das while issuing the GO.

