STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagananna Vidya Deevena: Rs 671 cr released to 10.8 lakh students as first tranche

The State government on Monday released Rs 671.45 crore towards the first installment of Jagananna Vidya Deevena (fee reimbursement) scheme for the academic year 2020-21.

Published: 20th April 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh cabinet

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 671 cr under Vidya Deevena. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday released Rs 671.45 crore towards the first installment of Jagananna Vidya Deevena (fee reimbursement) scheme for the academic year 2020-21. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited the amount into the bank accounts of mothers of 10,88,439 students pursuing higher education.  

Addressing beneficiaries of the scheme through a video conference from his camp office at Tadepalli, the Chief Minister said education is the most valuable asset he is giving to students, whom he referred to as his brothers and sisters. The scheme is envisaged to make education accessible to the poor and the needy in the State. The real wealth which can be given to the future generation is education, which alone can eradicate poverty, he said. 

As promised during his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had released Rs 4,207.85 crore for the fee reimbursement of students for the academic year 2019-20, besides clearing Rs 1,880 crore pending dues of the previous government for 2018-19. He also pointed out that none of the previous governments had reimbursed the fee arrears on such a large scale.

Further, Jagan said the State government is committed to developing the education sector and launched schemes like Jagananna Goru Mudha, Amma Vodi and Vasathi Deevena to ensure that no poor family runs into debts for the sake of getting its children educated.

State govt spent Rs 4,879 crore on scheme so far

So far, a total of Rs 4,879 crore has been spent under Jagananna Vidya Deevena benefitting 10.88 lakh students in the State. Previously, the money was paid directly to the college managements, but from now on it is being credited into the bank accounts of mothers of beneficiary students for transparency and accountability in implementation of the scheme.

The beneficiaries can dial 1902 toll-free number if there is any problem pertaining to Vidya Deevena. Under the Vidya Deevena, the fee reimbursement amount will be credited into the bank accounts of mothers in four installments. The government released the first tranche on Monday. The second will be released in July, third in December, and the fourth in February next year. Around 10.11 lakh students got the the benefit last year. The number of beneficiaries increased to 10.88 lakh this year, the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopalakrishna, Principal Secretary of Higher Education K Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary of BC Welfare G Anantha Ramu, Principal Secretary of IT G Jayalakshmi, APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra and other officials were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagananna Vidya Deevena YSRCP government Andhra government
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp