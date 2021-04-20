Jagananna Vidya Deevena: Rs 671 cr released to 10.8 lakh students as first tranche

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday released Rs 671.45 crore towards the first installment of Jagananna Vidya Deevena (fee reimbursement) scheme for the academic year 2020-21. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited the amount into the bank accounts of mothers of 10,88,439 students pursuing higher education.

Addressing beneficiaries of the scheme through a video conference from his camp office at Tadepalli, the Chief Minister said education is the most valuable asset he is giving to students, whom he referred to as his brothers and sisters. The scheme is envisaged to make education accessible to the poor and the needy in the State. The real wealth which can be given to the future generation is education, which alone can eradicate poverty, he said.

As promised during his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had released Rs 4,207.85 crore for the fee reimbursement of students for the academic year 2019-20, besides clearing Rs 1,880 crore pending dues of the previous government for 2018-19. He also pointed out that none of the previous governments had reimbursed the fee arrears on such a large scale.

Further, Jagan said the State government is committed to developing the education sector and launched schemes like Jagananna Goru Mudha, Amma Vodi and Vasathi Deevena to ensure that no poor family runs into debts for the sake of getting its children educated.

State govt spent Rs 4,879 crore on scheme so far

So far, a total of Rs 4,879 crore has been spent under Jagananna Vidya Deevena benefitting 10.88 lakh students in the State. Previously, the money was paid directly to the college managements, but from now on it is being credited into the bank accounts of mothers of beneficiary students for transparency and accountability in implementation of the scheme.

The beneficiaries can dial 1902 toll-free number if there is any problem pertaining to Vidya Deevena. Under the Vidya Deevena, the fee reimbursement amount will be credited into the bank accounts of mothers in four installments. The government released the first tranche on Monday. The second will be released in July, third in December, and the fourth in February next year. Around 10.11 lakh students got the the benefit last year. The number of beneficiaries increased to 10.88 lakh this year, the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopalakrishna, Principal Secretary of Higher Education K Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary of BC Welfare G Anantha Ramu, Principal Secretary of IT G Jayalakshmi, APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra and other officials were present on the occasion.