Nod to lift in PIP for water to West Godavari, Krishna districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday accorded administrative approval for the estimate for the works of ‘lifting water from the dead storage of Polavaram Irrigation Project from EL (+) 35.500 M capacity contour to EL (+) 32.000 M capacity contour’ by construction of lift system near head regulator of Polavaram reservoir and dropping into right side connectivity of Polavaram irrigation project in non-monsoon season for domestic water supply to the villages in upland and drought prone areas of West Godavari and Krishna districts, particularly during the months from January to April. The amount approved was Rs 912.84 crore.

The government also accorded revised administrative approval for the estimate for investigation, survey, preparation of designs and drawing and LP schedules among others of certain works related to the project. It approved Rs 7,192.02 crore as against the earlier approval (Sept 8, 2016) of Rs 5,535.41 crore.