Strictly enforce SOP at all police stations, says Guntur Rural SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Rural SP Vishal Gunni directed the police personnel under rural limits to take appropriate precautions in the wake of Covid-19 second wave. He conducted a videoconference with all staff of all the police stations in the rural district here on Monday.

He said that if anyone in the station tests positive, they should immediately report to the superiors and be under home isolation. He also suggested all the officers to do walking, yoga and breathing exercises to stay healthy. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) should be strictly followed at all police stations and action should be taken to ensure that everyone follows them, he added.

He also said them to be extra cautious, while conducting visible policing. On this occasion, he applauded Rajupalem SI Ameer for the initiatives taken by him. He also said that from now on, the Spandana programme will not be conducted at Rural Police Headquarters Office here.