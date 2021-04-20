Vizag Steel Plant staff to go on strike for wage revision

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the agitation being spearheaded by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee against privatisation of the plant got a big push with Sunday’s Sankharavam, steel plant employees are bracing up for yet another agitation as part of a nationwide call given by steel industry unions in eight States. Speaking to TNIE, steel plant recognised union president J Ayodhya Ram said revision of wages for steel employees of public sector units was pending for the last four years.

He said it was a nationwide protest and the VSP employees also joined. He said four rounds of talks held with regard to wages failed to yield any result. Hence the national unions have decided to go on strike on May 6. He said they will serve the notice on the management on Tuesday.

He said the government invited them for talks on April 23 and he was hopeful of a favourable decision.

Ayodhya Ram said though the government increased perks and salaries of MPs and MLAs, it ignored steel employees in the country.