Andhra Pradesh reports 35 deaths, active Covid-19 cases up to 53K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. A total of 8,987 new cases were reported taking the State’s Covid tally to 9,76,987. It is the highest single-day spike in Covid cases since September 13, 2020. The number of fatalities reported was 35, which is the highest since October 15. The number of active cases increased to 53,889. It is the highest caseload in the State since October 4.

After crossing the 7,000-mark on April 17, the active caseload decreased the following day. On April 19, the active caseload fell below the 6,000-mark. Contrary to the assessment, the State witnessed a sharp spike in Covid cases. The daily count almost reached the 9,000-mark on April 20. However, there was no big difference in the number of samples tested. Compared to 37,765 samples tested on Monday, 37,922 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Though there was a slight rise in the samples tested, the daily count increased from 5,963 to 8987. A total of 1,57,53,679 samples have been tested so far. Chittoor recorded more than 1,000 new cases for the fifth consecutive day.

The daily count of the three more districts also crossed the 1,000-mark. Nellore reported the highest single -day spike of 1,347 cases, followed by Srikakulam with 1,344, Guntur with 1,202 and Chittoor with 1,063. The lowest daily count of 99 was recorded in West Godavari. East Godavari reported a daily count of 851, Kurnool 758 and Visakhapatnam 675.

East Godavari continued to lead the chart in the total Covid tally with 1,30,789, followed by Chittoor with 1,02,499 and West Godavari with 95,257. Chittoor has the highest caseload of 9,023, followed by Srikakulam with 6,245 and Guntur with 6,120. The total number of recoveries in the State was 3,116, compared to 2,569 on the previous day. The total number of recoveries stood at 9,15,626.

With 35 new fatalities, the Covid toll increased to 7,472. Nellore reported eight fatalities, Chittoor and Kadapa five each, Anantapur, Krishna and Srikakulam three each, Kurnool and Prakasam two each, East Godavari, Guntur, Vizag and Vizianagaram one each.