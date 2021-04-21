STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports 35 deaths, active Covid-19 cases up to 53K

However, there was no big difference in the number of samples tested. Compared to 37,765 samples tested on Monday, 37,922 samples were tested on Tuesday. 

Published: 21st April 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. A total of 8,987 new cases were reported taking the State’s Covid tally to 9,76,987.  It is the highest single-day spike in Covid cases since September 13, 2020. The number of fatalities reported was 35, which is the highest since October 15. The number of active cases increased to 53,889. It is the highest caseload in the State since October 4.

After crossing the 7,000-mark on April 17, the active caseload decreased the following day. On April 19, the active caseload fell below the 6,000-mark. Contrary to the assessment, the State witnessed a sharp spike in Covid cases. The daily count almost reached the 9,000-mark on April 20. However, there was no big difference in the number of samples tested. Compared to 37,765 samples tested on Monday, 37,922 samples were tested on Tuesday. 

Though there was a slight rise in the samples tested, the daily count increased from 5,963 to 8987. A total of 1,57,53,679 samples have been tested so far. Chittoor recorded more than 1,000 new cases for the fifth consecutive day. 

The daily count of the three more districts also crossed the 1,000-mark. Nellore reported the highest single -day spike of 1,347 cases, followed by Srikakulam with 1,344, Guntur with 1,202 and Chittoor with 1,063. The lowest daily count of 99 was recorded in West Godavari. East Godavari reported a daily count of 851, Kurnool 758 and Visakhapatnam 675.

East Godavari continued to lead the chart in the total Covid tally with 1,30,789, followed by Chittoor with 1,02,499 and West Godavari with 95,257. Chittoor has the highest caseload of 9,023, followed by Srikakulam with 6,245 and Guntur with 6,120. The total number of recoveries in the State was 3,116, compared to 2,569 on the previous day. The total number of recoveries stood at 9,15,626.

With 35 new fatalities, the Covid toll increased to 7,472. Nellore reported eight fatalities, Chittoor and Kadapa five each, Anantapur, Krishna and Srikakulam three each, Kurnool and Prakasam two each, East Godavari, Guntur, Vizag and Vizianagaram one each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid-19
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp