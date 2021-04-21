Locals lock Covid-19 positive couple at home

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A Covid-19 positive married couple was locked inside their apartment by neighbours who alleged that the duo were breaking quarantine rules. The incident took place in Nellore city. The couple, who were quarantined at their residence after testing positive 10 days ago, had to seek police help to get freed. Both husband and wife are employees are private employees who had been living in the apartment for three years. The couple told the media that they have stayed confined in their flat, and their relatives were providing them medicines and groceries.

Their two children, who are not infected, are also being taken care of by the relatives, the couple said. The wife said her husband was forced to go out on Monday night to buy some medicines as there was no one to help them in the late hours. Other residents locked the house after they noticed the husband coming from outside and the couple were shocked when they realised that they are under house arrest on Wednesday morning. The police rushed to the spot after the couple called ‘100’ and explained the situation.

The police removed the lock and counselled the residents. Circle inspector of Nawabpeta K. Vema Reddy said they have booked a case against the opposite flat owner for unlawful confinement. The accused Bhaskar Reddy is at large and he will be arrested soon, he added.