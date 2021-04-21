Migrant workers start returning to AP from Gujarat

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid fears of lockdown due to spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, the influx of migrant workforce back to their native places in Srikakulam district has started. A large number of people from North Coastal Andhra, who work in Gujarat in textile mills and construction industry, are returning to their hometowns so as not to face situation similar to last year when hundreds were stranded at various places due to lockdown.

Though the Central and State governments are reiterating that there will be no further lockdown as it will disrupt the economy of the country, migrant workers are returning to their native places in view of explosion of Covid cases there. The workers are arriving by trains from Gujarat and from the railway station they are heading to the RTC bus station where they board buses to reach their hometowns in Srikakulam.

Speaking to TNIE, one such migrant worker Simhachalam, who works in a construction company in Gujarat, said since he did not want to take any risk of getting stranded there, he along with his family members were going to their native place early. He said there are reports that surge in Covid cases will continue for another two months hence at least to stay safe they are returning back.

“Since there are no direct trains, including special trains, from Gujarat, we had to change two trains to reach Visakhapatnam,’’ Simhachalam said, while waiting to board an RTC bus to Srikakulam along with his family members. “It was only in November we went to Gujarat after coming to our hometown in April last year. At a time things were returning to normal, including construction activity, the second wave of corona has come like a bolt from the blue. Having left with no option, we hurriedly returned,” Simhachalam said.