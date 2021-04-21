TTD announces that Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday announced that Japali Theertham near Akasha Ganga waterfall in Tirumala Hills was the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

National Sanskrit University vice-chancellor V Muralidhara Sharma, who was one of the experts on the committee constituted by the TTD to establish Anjanadri Hill of the Seven Hills (Tirumala Hills) as the birthplace of Hanuman, announced at a programme organised in Tirumala that this was established after four months of intense research and collecting various pieces of evidence.

“It has been established based on puranic anthologies, literary evidence, epigraphic evidence and geographic details,” he said and added that Venkatachalam is also known as Anjanadri and 19 other names. Hanuman was born on Anjanadri in Treta Yuga, he said.

Sharma explained that in Venkatachala Mahatyam and also Skandha Puranam, it was explained that Anjana Devi, the mother of Lord Hanuman, had approached Sage Mathanga seeking a way for her to be blessed with children. She was advised to do “Tapasya’ on Venkatachalam and after several years, she was blessed with Hanuman and the place where she did Tapasya and where he was born became famous as Anjanadri.

“In Venkatachala Mahatyam and Varaha Purana and also Brahmanda Purana, it was clearly explained that after Lord Hanuman was born, he leapt into the sky assuming the rising Sun as a fruit to appease his hunger. The place from where he made the jump was Venkatagiri. After Lord Brahma and Lord Indra attacked him with their weapons, he fell down and his mother Anjanadevi started crying. To pacify her, the gods descended on Venkatachalam and bestowed several boons on Hanuman and said the place will be called Anajandri,” Sharma elaborated.

He said they have collected evidence from 12 Puranas and as for literary evidence, they were found in verses of Kamba Ramayanam and Annamacharya Sankeerthanas. He said that epigraphic evidence includes inscriptions found in Tirumala temple that in 12th and 13th-century Venkatachala Mahtyam was recited in Tirumala temple, processional deity of Sri Rangajanaya was brought to Anajandri for protection during the attack of Turks and later taken from there to Srirangam, inscriptions at Varadaraja Swamy temple in Kanchipuram, Sawal-e-Jawab, a record of practices engaged in Tirumala by North Arcot First Collector G Stratton in 1801--2 and later translated by VN Srinivas Rao in 1950.

As for geographical details, Sharma said in Skanda Puranam, when Anjana Devi asked Sage Matanga where Venkatachalam is, he clearly explained that it is north of Swarnamukhi river and 12 yojanas from Ahobilam.

“Claims that Hampi is the birthplace of Hanuman are not true. Hampi is Kishkinda while Venakatchalam is Anjanadri. It is clearly evident from the conversation between Sugreeva and Hanuman when the former asks the latter to bring Vanaras from Anajandri. If it was in Kishkinda, he would not have asked that way,” he said. He also dismissed the claims of other places like in Bhoomla district of Jharkhand, Gujarat and Kaikal in Haryana.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, who constituted the committee to determine the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, additional EO Dharma Reddy and others were present.