Brahmotsavams begins at Vontimitta temple without fanfare

The holy Dwajarohanam was observed as per Agama traditions along with Nava Kalasa  Panchamrutha Abhishekam. 

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandaramaswami temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district commenced on Wednesday with Dwajarohanam fete in Mithuna lagnam between 9.15am and 10.15am. In view of rising number of Covid cases in the State, the nine-day festival will be observed till April 29 in Ekantham without the presence of devotees.

The holy Dwajarohanam was observed as per Agama traditions along with Nava Kalasa  Panchamrutha Abhishekam. Sri Ramanavami and Sri Pothana Jayanti rituals were also performed. Chief priest Kankana bhattar Sri Rakesh Kumar supervised the rituals. As part of tradition, on the first day of Brahmotsavams, the TTD board member and Rajampet MLA Sri Meda Mallikarjun Reddy,  along with his wife, presented Pattu Vastrams to Sri Kodandaramaswami. 

Sesha Vahana

On the first day of the Brahmotsavams,  the utsava idols of Sri Sita Lakshmana Sametha Sri Rama blessed devotees on Sesha vahanam, conducted in Ekantham in the evening. Legends say that Adisesha, the favourite carrier of Maha Vishnu, incarnated as Lakshmana during Tretayuga to serve His beloved Master, who took the form of Sri Rama.Temple Deputy EO  Ramesh  Babu, AEO  Muralidhar, Superintendents Sri Venkatachalapathi, Venkatesaiah, temple inspector Dhananjeyulu and other officials were present.

Sitarama Kalyanam held at Ramatheertham

Vizianagaram: Sri Sitarama Kalyanam was organised at Ramatheertham temple in Nellimarla on Wednesday. Temple priests performed the Kalyanam following Covid-19 protocol. The programme was streamed live for the devotees. 

