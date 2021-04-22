Flyover extension to end traffic woes in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With Guntur city expanding at a rapid pace, an urban traffic incident is prone to cause non-recurring traffic congestion. Locals said the extension of Brodipet flyover is the only answer that can solve all traffic issues. The two-lane flyover was constructed in 1956 connecting the old and new Guntur. It is no longer sufficient to meet the traffic needs what with Arundalpet, Brodipet, GGH and AC College having becoming the busiest areas now.

One just cannot commute between 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm and 7 pm-the peak traffic hours. If a minor accident occurs or any technical issue crops up in a vehicle, it takes hours for the traffic police to clear the choked traffic. Though an RUB was constructed at Kankaragunta, it has not provided relief from the traffic woes. Recognising the importance to extend the flyover, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) in coordination with the Roads and Buildings department has proposed to build an elevated six-lane expressway replacing the existing bridge at a cost of Rs 175 crore.

The State government and the Railways will share 50 per cent of the costs each. GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha said the proposal is to dismantle the existing bridge and to construct a new 120- feet wide six-lane flyover and build a road under bridge (RUB). The proposal was forwarded to the Railways and the R&B department in 2017. But due to unkown reasons, the project has not seen light of the day yet, she said.