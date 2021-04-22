STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt hospital upgraded into Covid-19 hospital in Machilipatnam: Perni

Additional boxes should be set up in the mortuary and support of the donors should be sought to procure them, the minister said.

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: With positive cases of Covid-19 increasing steadily in the city, the District Government Hospital has been fully upgraded as a Covid-19 hospital by enhancing the number of beds to 250 from the existing 150, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Nani said. In a Covid-19 Task Force Committee Meeting held at District Government Hospital here on Wednesday, the minister discussed the steps to be taken to check the spread of the virus and enhance the facilities at the Covid-19 hospital.

Addressing the revenue, police, health and municipal department officials, Venkataramaiah advised the hospital management to arrange a separate entrance to the Covid-19 wing and to provide tags to the admitted corona positive patients so as to prevent them from going outside. Steps should be taken by the hospital authorities to prevent unusual entries into the Covid-19 wing.

Additional boxes should be set up in the mortuary and support of the donors should be sought to procure them, the minister said. Focus should be laid by the hospital authorities to deploy radiologists, anesthesiologists and computer operators on deputation. After witnessing that the bathroom doors were in a bad shape at the Covid-19 wing, he directed the officials concerned to carry out repair works at the earliest and make use of the ventilators donated by the BEL Company. RDO NSK Khajavali called on the public to avail treatment for non-Covid-19 ailments, including pediatric and gyneacology, at the PHCs in Gudur, Chinnapuram a n d Tallapalem.

Municipal commissioner S Siva Rama Krishna said that rythu bazar and fish market near Court Centre were closed. An alternative vegetable market and fish market were set up at the Market Yard, Panchayati Raj Colony and Jai Hind School and Sarkar Thota, Bhaskarapuram and near Jai Hind School, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perni Venkataramaiah coronavirus COVID hospital Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp