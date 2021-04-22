Govt hospital upgraded into Covid-19 hospital in Machilipatnam: Perni

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: With positive cases of Covid-19 increasing steadily in the city, the District Government Hospital has been fully upgraded as a Covid-19 hospital by enhancing the number of beds to 250 from the existing 150, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Nani said. In a Covid-19 Task Force Committee Meeting held at District Government Hospital here on Wednesday, the minister discussed the steps to be taken to check the spread of the virus and enhance the facilities at the Covid-19 hospital.

Addressing the revenue, police, health and municipal department officials, Venkataramaiah advised the hospital management to arrange a separate entrance to the Covid-19 wing and to provide tags to the admitted corona positive patients so as to prevent them from going outside. Steps should be taken by the hospital authorities to prevent unusual entries into the Covid-19 wing.

Additional boxes should be set up in the mortuary and support of the donors should be sought to procure them, the minister said. Focus should be laid by the hospital authorities to deploy radiologists, anesthesiologists and computer operators on deputation. After witnessing that the bathroom doors were in a bad shape at the Covid-19 wing, he directed the officials concerned to carry out repair works at the earliest and make use of the ventilators donated by the BEL Company. RDO NSK Khajavali called on the public to avail treatment for non-Covid-19 ailments, including pediatric and gyneacology, at the PHCs in Gudur, Chinnapuram a n d Tallapalem.

Municipal commissioner S Siva Rama Krishna said that rythu bazar and fish market near Court Centre were closed. An alternative vegetable market and fish market were set up at the Market Yard, Panchayati Raj Colony and Jai Hind School and Sarkar Thota, Bhaskarapuram and near Jai Hind School, respectively.