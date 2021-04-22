Medical oxygen loading underway after 'Oxygen Express' train arrives in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Oxygen Express, roll on, and roll off service, with seven cryogenic tankers, arrived at Vizag from Navi Mumbai at 3 am on Thursday.

Initially, the train was taken to the ramp to roll off the tankers from flat wagons to fill liquid oxygen at RINL-VSP. The process of filling liquid medical oxygen has already begun and it is likely to be completed earlier than expected. Of the seven cryogenic tankers, four are of 16 tonnes capacity each, and three are of 13 tonnes capacity. About 100 tonnes of LMO will be supplied to Mumbai from Vizag.

According to sources, the filling of LMO into three tankers was over around noon, and the filling of the remaining four tankers is expected to be completed in three hours. The oxygen express will chug out from Vizag after filling of LMO at RINL air separation plant, sources said.

Before the arrival of oxygen express, the ramp was made ready in a record time to roll off tankers from wagons. An approach road was also laid for the smooth passage of the tankers to the air separation plant at the steel plant.

Meanwhile, the agitating steel plant employees are in an upbeat mood as the plant which is facing a privatization threat has come to the rescue of the country during a pandemic situation. President of recognized steel plant workers union J Ayodhyaram said the gesture of the Navratna PSU will go a long way and may force the government to rethink its decision for the strategic sale of RINL and other PSUs.