Vizag Steel Plant: Good response to signature campaign

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 10-lakh signature campaign launched against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant at Maddilapalem Junction received good response. The Maddilapalem zonal committee of the CITU organised the campaign demanding that the Modi government withdraw its decision to privatise the steel plant which was set up following a protracted struggle. Speaking on the occasion, CITU leader RKSV Kumar and AITUC leader Padala Ramana said they will stall every attempt of the Centre to privatise VSP and other public sector undertakings. “We will intensify the people’s agitation till the government revokes its decision.

The agitation for the protection of the steel plant is being organised in different forms and it got a shot in the arm after the support extended by Delhi farmer leaders, who are on the streets in protest against the farm laws. We will go forward along with the farmer leaders to take the VSP agitation a national issue,” Raman said. He said they would collect 10 lakh signatures from people of the city against privatisation. He said they launched the signature campaign in Maddilapalem and would visit every house to get signatures. A large number of students and youths, including girls, participated in the signature campaign. Meanwhile, the relay hunger strike launched by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Kurmannapalem entered its 69th day on Wednesday.