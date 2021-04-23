STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2.9 lakh receive second dose of vaccine

Respective district administrations had made elaborate arrangements for the special drive.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid vaccination special drive to administer the second dose was conducted successfully on Thursday. A total 2,96,359 people were administered the second dose of Covid vaccine across the State. Long queues of people were witnessed from early in the morning at the designated vaccination centres in the districts.

Respective district administrations had made elaborate arrangements for the special drive. Frontline workers, healthcare workers and  those above 45 years scheduled to be administered the second dose came to the vaccination centres and had waited patiently for their turn. The state health administration had dispatched a total of six lakh doses of vaccines to the districts. Those who could not be vaccinated today, will be vaccinated on Friday, a senior health officer said. 

Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal said the situation is under control and there is no shortage of either beds or oxygen in the hospitals. As per the directions of the Chief Minister, the 104 call centre has been strengthened and the number of calls being received has also increased.

