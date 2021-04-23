STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC panel to look into petitions of green firms

The committee’s reference would be to study if the curtailment by SLDC was driven by system exigencies or was deliberate and to see if the companies complied with curtailment instructions. 

Published: 23rd April 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has directed that an expert committee be constituted to look into the petitions filed by two green energy companies alleging wilful curtailment of power and non-implementation of the mandatory must run status. The three-member committee’s scope will be to look into if the curtailment by the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) was wilful as alleged.

Former chairman of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Rakesh Nath, former director of APTRANSCO M Gopal Rao and former chief engineer of APTRANSCO M Sivarami Reddy will be the members of the committee. The two companies which filed the petitions are  SBG Cleanatech Project and Azure Power India. The two renewable power companies alleged that despite the conferment of must run status, the ‘deliberate curtailment’ by the state has resulted in financial losses. They prayed that the must run status be implemented in letter and spirit, to refrain from curtailing solar power energy generated from them, and to compensate for ‘unlawful and arbitrary’ curtailment of generation by SLDC. 

The SLDC contended that variable renewable energy (VRE) sources were backed down on some occasions to maintain grid safety and security during high frequency conditions. They also pointed out that backing down power was not uncommon even in neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. After listening to the arguments, the commission constituted an expert committee and asked it to submit its report within two months since its first meeting. The committee’s reference would be to study if the curtailment by SLDC was driven by system exigencies or was deliberate and to see if the companies complied with curtailment instructions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APERC
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp