Suresh: Call on Inter, Class X exams after reviewing situation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday made it clear that a decision on class X and Intermediate Board examinations will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state. The minister was speaking to the media at APIIC office, Mangalagiri after the meeting of a group of ministers on the steps to be taken to contain the further spread of the virus. Suresh said that in the wake of the Covid outbreak, the government has already announced holiday for class 1 to 9 students and decided to promote all students to the next level.

Similarly, it was decided to conduct class X and Intermediate. Besides, various residential schools, Tribal Welfare, Social Welfare, BC Welfare, Kasturba Gandhi Girls ‘Schools, AP Residential Schools announced holidays till 9th class and hostels were closed. “We are prepared to face any situation. Even in the universities, we will take a call on conducting classes and examinations after reviewing the situation once again,” the minister said.

He said the state government is acting in a transparent manner and urged the students to maintain ‘wait and watch policy’. “We came to know that several private educational institutions are failing to implement mask rule strictly on their premises. Strict action will be taken against the educational institutions if they fail to follow the Covid protocol,” the minister warned.

Dig at Lokesh

Suresh took strong exception to the remarks made by TDP leader and former minister Nara Lokesh over class X and Intermediate examinations. “At a time when the state government is taking decisions keeping the health of students and teachers in mind, Lokesh is making unnecessary remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Suresh rued. “The terminology used by Lokesh and the remarks made against Jagan are highly objectionable and we strongly condemn them,” he said. “Lokesh should also act responsibly. Instead of giving his suggestions for taking the academic year further, Lokesh is trying to provoke the students through his ‘yellow media’ for his political gain,” the minister alleged. If Lokesh had really pursued his higher education, if those degrees were true, he would not object to Jagan’s decision, he said.