STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Suresh: Call on Inter, Class X exams after reviewing situation

Suresh took strong exception to the remarks made by TDP leader and former minister Nara Lokesh over class X and Intermediate examinations.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Convenor of GoM on COVID Alla Nani addressing the media at APIIC Bhavan at Mangalagiri in Guntur on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday made it clear that a decision on class X and Intermediate Board examinations will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state. The minister was speaking to the media at APIIC office, Mangalagiri after the meeting of a group of ministers on the steps to be taken to contain the further spread of the virus. Suresh said that in the wake of the Covid outbreak, the government has already announced holiday for class 1 to 9 students and decided to promote all students to the next level.  

Similarly, it was decided to conduct class X and Intermediate. Besides, various residential schools, Tribal Welfare, Social Welfare, BC Welfare, Kasturba Gandhi Girls ‘Schools, AP Residential Schools announced holidays till 9th class and hostels were closed. “We are prepared to face any situation. Even in the universities, we will take a call on conducting classes and examinations after reviewing the situation once again,” the minister said. 

He said the state government is acting in a transparent manner and urged the students to maintain ‘wait and watch policy’. “We came to know that several private educational institutions are failing to implement mask rule strictly on their premises. Strict action will be taken against the educational institutions if they fail to follow the Covid protocol,” the minister warned.  

Dig at Lokesh 

Suresh took strong exception to the remarks made by TDP leader and former minister Nara Lokesh over class X and Intermediate examinations. “At a time when the state government is taking decisions keeping the health of students and teachers in mind, Lokesh is making unnecessary remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Suresh rued. “The terminology used by Lokesh and the remarks made against Jagan are highly objectionable and we strongly condemn them,” he said. “Lokesh should also act responsibly. Instead of giving his suggestions for taking the academic year further, Lokesh is trying to provoke the students through his ‘yellow media’ for his political gain,” the minister alleged. If Lokesh had really pursued his higher education, if those degrees were true, he would not object to Jagan’s decision, he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Audimulapu Suresh
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp